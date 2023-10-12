Hulu has also been modifying and adding new content to its catalog, especially in the weeks leading up to Halloween. Many platforms have created special sections to enjoy the horror season to the fullest. Four days ago, the service released a special survival thriller to watch on the last day of the month.

This is a movie directed by Sean King O’Grady, based on a screenplay written by Jeffrey David Thomas. The filmmaker behind the camera is known for having been involved in other titles such as I Love My Dad, In a World… with Lake Bell and We Need to Do Something with Sierra McCormick.

The shooting took place in New Jersey at the beginning of the year and Lil Rel Howery was chosen as the main face of the project, playing the lead role in the story. This is not the first time the actor and director have worked together, as they collaborated on a comedy last year, which received great positive reviews.

The Mill is the new trending horror thriller available on Hulu

The Mill arrives at just the right time, as on the eve of Halloween, the movie will be added to the watchlist of hundreds of users worldwide. The film is starring Lil Rel Howery, who fully immersed himself in the project. The actor confessed that he was eager to work with the director again, so he almost instantly said yes.

In an interview with Blavity, he stated that he read the entire script in one night after producer Josh Feldman sent it to him. He liked the idea so much that he decided to make a series of peculiar decisions: not knowing where the set was located and literally having his eyes blindfolded upon entering it.

The story follows Joe, a businessman who wakes up in an outdoor prison cell with only an old grinding mill. Forced to work as a beast of burden, he must find a way to escape before the birth of his child. The plot has been described as smart and moving by many critics.

Who makes up the full cast of The Mill?

Of course, Howery didn’t carry out the movie alone; he was accompanied by some well-known names in the industry. Among them are Patrick Fischler, Karen Obilom, Getchie Argetsinger, Pat Healy, Jaiden K. Brown, Blair Wilson and Aliya F. Robinson.

Some Hulu users who have already seen the movie have been leaving their mark on Rotten Tomatoes, where it received a rating of 67% based on six reviews at the moment. While opinions vary, many have praised the work of the lead actors.