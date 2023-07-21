Hulu: The most watched action drama with Dennis Quaid on the platform

Dennis Quaid is one of the most popular actors of the era and stars in one of this week’s most watched drama films on Hulu. The platform renewed its top 10 again and the story was quick to find a place.

Alex Ranarivelo is in charge of directing the project, which is based on a script written by Sean Patrick Flanery and Alex Ranarivelo. The first screenwriter also acts and is the one who gives life to the main character: Mickey Kelley.

Many well-known stars made cameo appearances or played roles in the film, which had its big screen premiere in 2021 and was previously rated R for its content. Here, check which title is trending…

Born a Champion is Hulu’s most-watched drama

Katrina Bowden and Sean Patrick Flanery star alongside the star.

The story follows Mickey Kelley, one of the first American black belts in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, who walks away from everything he loves and enters an unsanctioned MMA tournament.