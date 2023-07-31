Hulu has a large catalog of thrillers and renews its top 10 continuously, so there are always new titles in the world ranking. Now it’s a movie starring Antonio Banderas that tops the list.

This was launched last year and was directed by Jon Keeyes (The Survivalist and American Nightmare), on the basis of a script that was responsible for Matthew Rogers (Becky, Rogue Hostage and Confession).

Of course, the main actor did not carry the whole plot alone, but had a great companion by his side. This is Jaime King, who gave life to Delilah, one of the most important characters. Here, check out the title…

Code Name Banshee is Antonio Banderas’ most watched thriller on Hulu

Antonio Banderas not only has a long filmography of successful productions, but some of them are suspense thrillers. Code Name Banshee is one of them and it is also one of the ones trending on Hulu.

The story follows Banshee, a freelance assassin, who is ambushed by the mercenary who killed his father. The streaming platform is always looking to incorporate classics into its catalog and with this one he has really hit it.

Tommy Flanagan, Catherine Davis, Kim DeLonghi, Levon Panek and Wayne Pyle are some of the main cast members who have accompanied the stars during the development of the plot.