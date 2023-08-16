Hulu is not only one of the major streaming services that have added popular titles to their catalog but has also been the producer of highly anticipated productions for users. Now, a comedy is shining this week.

It’s a Coming of Age-style story, with a cast featuring stars like Tyler Dean Flores, Christian Vunipola and Imani Lewis. Just a few hours have passed since its grand premiere, and it has already become one of the most-watched movies globally.

The trend was directed by Oz Rodriguez, known for his work on projects like Vampires vs. the Bronx and The Last Man on Earth. Shea Serrano and Jason Concepcion were the ones who adapted the screenplay for the screen.

Miguel Wants to Fight, the new comedy on Hulu that is a trend

“In a neighborhood where fights are woven into the fabric of everyday life, Miguel has never been in one. However, when a combination of events turns his life upside down, Miguel and his friends find themselves caught up in a series of misadventures”, says the synopsis.