Crime docu-series have become quite popular among users on various streaming platforms. Now, Hulu has added to its catalog one of the most anticipated ones, which was narrated by Bill Kurtis.

The well-known actor and producer is the only one who is part of the cast, as the rest of the content consists of interviews and archival material. The first season of the show consists of a total of five episodes, all of which were released together.

The series depicts old criminal cases and has quickly become one of the most-watched on the service since its premiere on Friday, August 18. It’s unclear if it will be renewed for a second season, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks is the most-watched crime docu-series on Hulu

Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks is the new Hulu series that continues to attract viewers as the hours pass. The title belongs to the genres of documentaries and crime, which have been among the most popular.

The series examines unresolved cases that are solved through advancements in DNA, along with the assistance of victims’ families, law enforcement, and the public.