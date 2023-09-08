Bruce Willis (The Sixth Sense) and Uma Thurman (Kill Bill: Vol. 1) are two of the many stars who have starred in this mega-hit, which has left a mark in history and even won an Oscar during the 1995 ceremony.

Both stars were young and beginning to accumulate successes in their careers, so when Quentin Tarantino chose them to star in his next film, they didn’t hesitate to say yes and be part of it.

The acclaimed filmmaker himself co-wrote the screenplay, along with Roger Avary (Reservoir Dogs, Killing Zoe, and Beowulf). It is the eighth highest-rated movie in the catalog of the specialized film website IMDb.

Pulp Fiction ranked No. 9 on Hulu worldwide

Pulp Fiction is one of the most significant and renowned films in cinema, which premiered in 1994 and has since remained one of Quentin Tarantino‘s greatest classics. It has now secured the 9th position in Hulu‘s global top 10.

Despite being chosen by hundreds of users worldwide, the same didn’t happen in the United States this week. This is because it doesn’t belong to Hulu’s catalog but is instead part of the HBO platform, Max.

The story portrays the lives of two mobsters, a boxer, a gangster’s wife, and a couple of criminals as their paths intertwine in four tales of violence and redemption.

The cast featured some of the most popular stars in the industry at the time. Uma Thurman was the lead and portrayed Mia Wallace, while Bruce Willis played the role of Butch Coolidge.

Those who joined the two actors in the cast were John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Tim Roth, Burr Steers, Amanda Plummer, Phil LaMarr, Rosanna Arquette, Paul Calderon, Ving Rhames and Eric Stoltz, among other prominent figures.