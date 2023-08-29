Hulu continues to add new titles to its catalog, which in turn refreshes its top 10, both worldwide and in the United States. Yesterday, it premiered one of its most anticipated documentaries, featuring several celebrities as the main subjects.

It’s a docuseries created by AC Roe and Rick Van Meter. The first season consists of a total of six episodes, all of which were released simultaneously in the early hours of August 28th.

This isn’t the first time that a production of this kind has become one of the most-watched on the streaming platform for the week. It’s still uncertain whether it has been renewed for a second season.

The Conversations Project, the new documentary from Hulu

The Conversations Project is Hulu‘s new content that has captivated the audience and has become one of the most-watched titles of the week. With just one day of release, it has quickly become one of the favorite documentaries.

The show is inspired by the gatherings at the Tower of Black Power during the Harlem Renaissance and showcases lively, daring, and elaborate dinners with prominent Black figures, ranging from athletes and artists to astronauts, Michelin-star chefs and philosophers.

Elaine Welteroth and Marc Spears are the hosts responsible for conducting the documentary, while the cast includes figures such as Brittany S. Hall, Rell Battle, Naturi Naughton, Phoebe Robinson, Ally Love and Roy Wood Jr.