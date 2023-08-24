Hulu‘s catalog continues to grow, and this week it has not only added several titles but also included some in documentary format. This quickly became one of the most talked-about among users worldwide.

It’s a movie directed by Sadé Clacken Joseph, who is known for having worked on other productions such as Ponyboi, Samir, Hats and the television series Stills. Sam A. Davis was in charge of the cinematography.

Chris Moten, Stixx Taylor, Cassius Jay and Gabriel Turner are the ones who are part of the cast of the new movie shining on the streaming giant this week. Here, check out what the new title is…

Trap Jazz, the new documentary shining on Hulu

Trap Jazz premiered just a day ago and it’s already one of Hulu‘s most acclaimed productions, particularly on a global scale. Despite not having a spot within the top 10, it remains one of the most-watched.

The story follows Atlanta musicians behind some of the biggest names in music as they embark on an uncertain journey to the spotlight with a new musical genre that blends trap music with jazz.