Keke Palmer has built a significant career in both the film and television industries. A few years ago, she joined the cast of one of the most popular dramatic series, which is currently available on Hulu‘s catalog.

The show premiered its pilot episode in 2015 and has since garnered a large fan base. Ryan Murphy is the creator of the show and is known for his work on other titles like American Horror Story.

Ian Brennan and Brad Falchuk were the ones who developed the story idea along with the creator of AHS, who is soon to release another season of the iconic saga titled Delicate. Here, check out what the trending title is…

Scream Queens is Keke Palmer’s most-watched series on Hulu

Keke Palmer is the one who portrayed Zayday Williams in Scream Queens, one of the most well-known series of recent years, and it has now become a trend again on Hulu. It has positioned itself as one of the most-watched shows.

“The super-charged comedy-horror series is a modern take on the classic whodunit with a killer cast”, describes the synopsis of the show’s first season. The cast was filled with A-list stars.

Some of the most well-known were Emma Roberts, Taylor Lautner, Lea Michele, Glen Powell, Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd, Jamie Lee Curtis, Oliver Hudson, Skyler Samuels, Lucien Laviscount, Diego Boneta and John Stamos.