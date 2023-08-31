Many times the genres mix and end up in big hits. Hulu is the one who has given home to one of these titles, which merges fantasy and comedy. It is one of the most interesting series on the platform.

It is the brainchild of Jill Girling and Lori Mather-Welch. Several producers and filmmakers were responsible for directing the episodes. They include Annie Bradley, Rob Burke and Alexander James Jacob.

The first season has a total of 26 episodes, which are full of drama, dancing and adventures. It has already been confirmed that it will have a second season and could arrive earlier than planned, depending on the strike.

Spellbound is the new fantasy series on Hulu

The story follows a 15-year-old girl who moves from a small town in the United States to Paris to study ballet, but her dream of becoming a ballerina takes a supernatural turn when she discovers a familiar spell book and accidentally unleashes magical mysteries in her life.

Etienne Moana, Abigail O’Regan, Rik Young, Sam Darius, Zac Gabriel Werb, Briony Martha, Margherita Barbieri, Hailey Romain, Raven Dauda, Gomolemo Kitso Tsagae and Cameron James-King are some of the main actors.