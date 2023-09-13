Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker are not only two of the most recognized and acclaimed actresses but have also showcased their great talent together by starring alongside Kathy Najimy in a fantasy classic.

The movie, which is often a must-watch title during the witching season and Halloween, was released in 1993, becoming one of the successful films directed by Kenny Ortega for Walt Disney Pictures.

Hulu is one of the platforms that has provided a home for the production, and this week, after updating its worldwide and US Top 10, it has confirmed that it has returned to trend and is among the most-watched.

Hocus Pocus ranked No. 7 on Hulu worldwide

Hocus Pocus was one of the most popular fantasy films released by Disney during the 90s, and people have been clamoring for its return, which is why it got its long-awaited sequel, which was released this year.

This week, after Hulu updated its Top 10, the title earned a spot in the ranking worldwide and in the United States. It currently holds the seventh position in various countries, as well as in America.

The story follows a curious young man who moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of evil witches (Winifred, Sarah and Mary) who were executed in the 17th century.

David Kirschner (Child’s Play and Frailty) and Mick Garris (Nightmare Cinema and Amazing Stories) are the ones who wrote the story, and Garris also adapted the screenplay for the big screen alongside Neil Cuthbert (Mystery Men).

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw and Jodie Rivera are some of the stars who have been part of the main cast of the iconic movie.