Bill Skarsgard and Maika Monroe are two of the most experienced actors in the horror genre, especially after starring in several blockbuster horror films. Hulu is the platform that has given home to the 2019 drama movie.

It is the first time that these stars have collaborated together on the same project, which was directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, but they certainly did a great job and the critics praised the chemistry between them.

The thriller won a Popcorn Frights and was nominated for a SXSW Film Festival. During the month of its debut on the big screen, it was consolidated as one of the most watched and now history repeats itself but on the streaming platform.

Villains is the most watched horror comedy on Hulu

Villains not only brought together the actor who brought It the Clown to life and the star of It Follows, but it was ranked as one of the best of its genre. Many recognized it for being a cross between a Scary Movie and an action flick.

This week it has been trending again on Hulu, due to the fact that both Bill Skarsgard and Maika Monroe are about to release new projects. In the case of the actor, it was because the first glimpse of Boy Kills World was released.

The movie directed by Olsen and Berk follows two rookie criminals who break into a house, discover the dark secret of its sadistic owners, and will do whatever it takes to get out.