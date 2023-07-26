Florence Pugh has established herself as one of the best young stars over the years. Not only has she participated in major franchises, such as Marvel, but she has also starred in thrillers of all kinds.

One of them belongs to the horror genre and was catalogued as one of the most acclaimed of the actress and of the last years. In 2021 the title was nominated at the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films for Best Picture.

Ari Aster‘s play was packed with A-list stars, so the young icon didn’t carry the story alone. Jack Reynor, Vilhelm Blomgren, Will Poulter, William Jackson Harper and Ellora Torchia were among the actors who gave the performance.

Midsommar is Florence Pugh’s most-watched horror thriller on Hulu

Midsommar debuted on the big screen in 2019 and quickly became one of Ari Aster and Florence Pugh‘s most popular works in the genre. It is also currently one of the most watched on Hulu this week.

Although it was released a few years ago, it was not so long ago that it was added to the streaming platform’s catalog. It competed in the top 10 worldwide and even topped the list in the United States for a while.

The story follows a young man (Reynor) convinces his girlfriend (Pugh) to accompany him to a summer festival in Sweden called Midsommar, which turns out not to be what it seems.