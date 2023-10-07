The ranking of the most-watched movies on Hulu worldwide doesn’t typically change too frequently, even though it gets updated daily. However, after several weeks, a new title has managed to take the top spot.

It’s an action thriller starring some of Hollywood’s biggest names, marking the fourth installment of a popular franchise that has expanded and even has a spin-off series, The Continental.

Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane and Bill Skarsgård are four of the main stars who have once again brought their characters to life. Chad Stahelski directed the project.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is the most-watched movie on Hulu worldwide

John Wick: Chapter 4 has solidified itself as the most-watched movie on Hulu worldwide, according to Flix Patrol. The franchise is still in development, and the arrival of a fifth installment has already been confirmed.

The story follows John Wick, who discovers a way to defeat the High Table. However, before he can earn his freedom, he must confront a new enemy with powerful alliances worldwide and forces that turn old friends into enemies.

Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Ian McShane and Clancy Brown are the protagonists of the fourth installment of the saga.