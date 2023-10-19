Hulu has been making some changes in its catalog, and this morning it was confirmed that users have made The Boogeyman, a title that arrived three weeks ago the most-watched movie on the platform worldwide. The adaptation first saw the light in August and had its debut on the service in October.

The trending supernatural horror story is the most recent version of the tale of the same name that was written by Stephen King in 1978. The narrative is filled with suspense and tells the story of a pair of sisters, still reeling from the tragic death of their mother, who are haunted by a presence in their home.

It’s not the first time that a title based on a novel by the master of horror becomes one of the most chosen by viewers on the streaming giant. Rob Savage was chosen to direct the project, while Scott Beck, Bryan Woods and Mark Heyman are the ones who adapted the script for the big screen.

The Boogeyman is the new most-watched movie on Hulu, and according to Flix Patrol, the story has managed to capture the attention of users worldwide, garnering thousands of new views. The narrative that has traumatized many children for years has returned to the trend, particularly due to its great storytelling and the performance of its main stars.

The cast featured several well-known Hollywood stars, and two of the most prominent ones are Sophie Thatcher and David Dastmalchian. Sophie portrays the teenager who, along with her younger sister, is tormented by a sadistic presence in their home and struggles to get their father’s attention before it’s too late.

Despite the recent release of the movie, the cultural impact of the character has been quite strong, as it has solidified itself as one of the most well-known and chilling horror stories of the last 20 years, at least. This time, the plot describes:

“Sisters Sadie and Sawyer, whose mother recently died and whose father, a therapist, barely pays attention to them, confront a malevolent creature that arrived with one of their father’s patients and feeds on the suffering of its victims”

What do the critics say about The Boogeyman?

The cinematic adaptation of the classic received mixed but generally positive reviews from both professionals and parts of the audience. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has achieved a 63% approval rating, with the critical consensus stating that it “may not live up to its terrifying source material, but eerie atmosphere and some solid performances help keep the chills”.

Was the story of The Boogeyman always popular?

After Stephen King published the chilling novel in 1978, many have grown up with their parents making them believe that The Boogeyman would come for them if they didn’t behave well or listen. The character is part of folklore and urban legends.

Despite the tale written by the master of horror, the origin of the character is not specific, and it has been passed down through generations in various cultures. It is often portrayed as a creepy figure that lurks around children at night or in dark places.