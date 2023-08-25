Hulu: The most-watched movie worldwide just three weeks after its release

This week, Hulu updated its global top 10, and a romantic comedy is the one that took over the top spot from Plane with Gerard Butler, becoming the most-watched movie among users.

It’s an adaptation directed by Roger Kumble, who was responsible for titles like Cruel Intentions, The Sweetest Thing and After We Collided. The story is based on one of Jamie McGuire‘s best-selling novels.

The cast is filled with well-known stars, but one of the most surprising cameos was Michael Cudlitz, who is known for portraying Abraham Ford for several seasons on The Walking Dead.

Beautiful Disaster is the most-watched movie on Hulu

Beautiful Disaster made its big-screen debut this year and quickly became one of the must-watch titles for fans of the novel and romance. Currently, it is the most-watched movie on Hulu globally, leading the list.

The story follows Abby, a freshman college student, as she tries to distance herself from her dark past while resisting the attraction she feels for Travis, a bad boy.

Dylan Sprouse, Virginia Gardner, Austin North, Libe Barer, Rob Estes, Brian Austin Green, Autumn Reeser, Samuel Larsen, Manal El-Feitury, Jack Hesketh and Micky Dartford are some of the actors who make up the cast.