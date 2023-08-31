Hulu: The most-watched movie worldwide only six days after its release

Hulu has not only added new titles to its catalog, but it has also refreshed its global top 10 list, and there’s a comedy that has managed to surpass To Catch a Killer as the most-watched movie in different countries.

This is a production directed by Clay Tarver, who is known for other works such as the series Silicon Valley and Joy Ride with Paul Walker. The filmmaker contributed to the screenplay, along with Tom and Tim Mullen.

The first installment was a huge success, so it was expected that its sequel would secure a significant spot in the global ranking. It’s an original production of the platform, and here’s the title…

Vacation Friends 2 is the most-watched movie on Hulu

Vacation Friends 2 has become a duology that has captivated users from various parts of the world, not only due to its comedic plot but also its impressive cast, including one of WWE’s biggest stars.

The sequel premiered six days ago and currently dominates the worldwide list as the most-watched movie. It managed to overtake the action thriller starring Shailene Woodley, To Catch a Killer.

The story follows a couple who meets another couple during their vacation in Mexico, but when they return home, their friendship becomes awkward. What began as a tranquil trip ended in wild chaos.

Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, John Cena, Meredith Hagner, Steve Buscemi, Carlos Santos, Ronny Chieng, Jake Choi, Arnold Y. Kim, Jamie Hector and Lovensky Jean-Baptiste are some of the actors who make up the main cast.