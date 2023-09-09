Hulu: The most-watched series in the US just a week after its release

This afternoon, Hulu decided to update its Top 10 in the United States, and there’s a new series that has been in the catalog for a week, now becoming the most-watched in its genre and on the platform.

It’s a creation of Robert Munic, who was previously known for his work on projects like Fighting with Channing Tatum, Vital Signs with Dr. Dre and The Cleaner with Benjamin Bratt.

The first season consisted of a total of ten episodes, which were so successful that the streaming service finally renewed it for a second season, which arrived just a day ago and is already trending.

Power Book IV: Force is the most-watched series on Hulu US

Power Book IV: Force premiered its second season on Friday, September 8th, and hundreds of users wasted no time in making it the most-watched series on Hulu, both globally and in the United States.

The story follows Tommy Egan, who leaves New York behind and plans to take on Chicago, using his outsider status to break all the local rules and rewrite them in his quest to become the city’s biggest drug dealer.

Joseph Sikora, Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming are some of the stars chosen to be part of the most-watched action series.