Hulu adds new content on a daily basis, and this week a new season of one of the most popular series on the streaming platform was added, which has now become the most-watched globally.

It’s a creation by John Hoffman and Steve Martin, which managed to take home three Primetime Emmy Awards. Its first airing took place in 2021 and it continues to be a success. Several celebrities made cameo appearances.

Selena Gomez is one of the main protagonists and she has not only led the storyline alongside two of the most respected actors in the industry but she’s also part of the behind-the-scenes team as one of the many executive producers.

Only Murders in the Building is the Hulu’s most-watched series

Only Murders in the Building continues to thrive despite the passage of years. This week, its third season premiered, and it is still releasing episodes in Hulu‘s catalog. It currently holds the top spot worldwide.

The story follows three strangers – who live in the same New York apartment building and share an obsession with true crime – who suddenly find themselves entangled in a murder.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez and Amy Ryan are some of the actors who make up the main cast. Meryl Streep (Mamma Mia) is one of the latest additions.