For sports fans’ there’s no better way to learn about some of the most-famous athletes and disciplines than with documentaries. And, recently, there have been many incredible works to check out and thanks to JustWatch, we know which ones have been the most popular in the US in August 2023.

According to the streaming guide’s Top 10 of the past month, the tenth most watched docu-series is Netflix’s “McGregor Forever.” Then, HBO’s “100 Foot Wave” occupies the ninth spot, with Netflix’s “Break Point” earning the eighth place.

Chris Hemsworth’s “Limitless” (Disney+/Hulu) is seventh, with Vice’s “Dark Side of the Ring” being sixth, and HBO’s “Hard Knocks” being fifth. From the fourth to the second are all from Netflix: “F1: Drive to Survive,” “Quarterback” and “The Last Dance.” But, the most-watched is from Hulu and it is…

“Welcome to Wrexham,” the number 1 sports docuseries in the US

“Welcome to Wrexham” is a sports docu-series which follows the journey of actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they bought Wrexham AFC in 2020. The historic Welsh football club is part of a working-class community in northeast Wales, and it’s story is now one of the most-captivating on streaming.

The debut season of the series documents their tenure as club chairmen during the 2021-22 season. During this time, Wrexham aimed to achieve promotion to EFL League Two, the fourth tier of the English football league system, for the first time in 15 years.

While Reynolds and McElhenney might be the hook, the show’s primary focus revolves around the community and the team. This encompasses coaches, players, staff members, and devoted fans. The eagerly anticipated second season of the series is scheduled for release on September 12.