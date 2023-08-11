By the late 1990s, a young Julianne Moore and Mark Wahlberg joined forces to make what would become one of the most memorable films in cinema history, which was nominated for three Oscars.

Paul Thomas Anderson is in charge of writing the screenplay and directing the project. The filmmaker is known for titles such as There Will Be Blood, Punch-Drunk Love and Licorice Pizza.

The cast was made up of what are now big stars and at the time, when the film debuted on the big screen, were just up-and-coming actors. Here, check out which production shines in Hulu‘s top 9…

Boogie Nights ranked No. 9 on Hulu worldwide

Boogie Nights is one of the most iconic movies in history and was one of the most controversial at the same time, especially because it portrayed in a very graphic way one of the taboo subjects of the time.

This week, it has made it into the top 10 worldwide on Hulu, the platform that gave the title its home some time ago. Thanks to users, the classic has come back to life and has established itself as one of the new trends.

The story closely follows a young man’s adventures in the California po**graphy industry in the late 1970s and early 1980s, when s*x was safe and pleasure was a business.

Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds, John C. Reilly, Julianne Moore, Heather Graham, William H. Macy, Don Cheadle, Don Cheadle, Philip Baker Hall, Nicole Ari Parker and Thomas Jane are some of the actors that make up the cast.