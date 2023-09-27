After all, Matt Walsh competed and was eliminated from ‘Dancing With the Stars‘ during the show’s Season 32 premiere. The actor and comedian had halted his participation on the show due to the WGA strike; however, after a deal was reached, he resumed rehearsals and, consequently, returned to the ballroom.

While Walsh won’t have the chance to win the Mirrorball Trophy, his appearance on the show gave him a boost of popularity. Walsh is mostly known for his role as Mike McLintock in the series Veep for which he received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

On the other hand, he has also appeared in movies such as Role Models (2008), The Hangover (2009), and The Do-Over (2016), as well as this year’s comedies You People and Flamin’ Hot. However, our suggestion is one of his most acclaimed works, and you can find it on Hulu.

Brigsby Bear, a must-watch comedy drama available on Hulu

The film is titled “Brigsby Bear” (2017), and it was directed by Dave McCary in his feature directorial debut from a script by Kevin Costello and Kyle Mooney. Mooney also stars alongside Walsh, Claire Danes, Mark Hamill, Greg Kinnear, Andy Samberg, and Michaela Watkins.

The story revolves around a man who has been held captive in a bunker since infancy where he was fixated on a children’s show called “Brigsby Bear.” He is eventually rescued by the authorities. As he discovers that his captor was the creator of the show, his intense interest drives him to complete the storyline on his own.

After premiering at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, the movie was released by Sony Pictures Classics in July of that year. Critics gave it positive reviews, with many praising the performances, direction, production design, as well as the script’s themes and analysis of pop culture and art.