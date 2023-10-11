Jeremy Allen White is set to star alongside Zac Efron and Lily James in ‘The Iron Claw,’ a biopic that explores the Von Erich dynasty of wrestlers. The film’s first trailer, which is scheduled to be released on December 22, has already generated excitement among fans who can’t wait to see it.

Efron will play the Hall of Fame wrestler, Kevin Von Erich, the son of wrestling legend Fritz Von Erich, portrayed by Holt McCallany. Meanwhile, Allen White will play Kerry Von Erich, Kevin’s brother. Maura Tierney and Harris Dickinson complete the cast.

Allen White has gained widespread recognition for his award-winning role as chef Carmen Barzatto in the series ‘The Bear.’ While this show has been a significant breakthrough for the actor, who has also appeared in Netflix‘s ‘Shameless,’ you can also find him in this acclaimed drama.

After Everything, a must-watch drama available on Hulu

‘After Everything’ is a comedy-drama written and directed by Hannah Marks, in her directorial feature debut, and Joey Power. Marks is also an actress known for her roles in movies such as ‘The Runaways’ or ‘Accepted.’

Allen White stars opposite Maika Monroe, with DeRon Horton, Sasha Lane, Dean Winters, Gina Gershon, Marisa Tomei, Joe Keery, Bill Sage, Olivia Luccardi, Callie Thorne, Rya Kihlstedt, Marlyne Barrett, Peter Vack, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Lizzy DeClement, Ana Isabelle and Christina Scherer completing the supporting cast.

The story’s about Elliot, a carefree 23-year-old in New York City. One week, he meets Mia, and he gets some bad medical news. That flips his world upside down. But as they fall in love while dealing with all the chaos, they discover that Elliot’s illness isn’t the real challenge for their relationship. It’s everything else in life.

The movie made its world debut at the South by Southwest festival in March 2018, followed by a wide release, distributed by Good Deed Entertainment, which received positive critical acclaim. On Rotten Tomatoes, it boasts an 83% approval rating.

What other films has Jeremy Allen White appeared in?

As we said, Allen White has been a more prominent figure on TV, but he has also had several appearances in film. Some of his credits include Afterschool (2008), Twelve (2010), Bad Turn Worse (2013), The Rental (2020), and Fremont (2023).

Apart from The Iron Claw, he is also set to star in the science fiction romance ‘Fingernails,’ which will be released on November 3 on AppleTV +. The movie was written and directed by Christos Nikou, and it also stars Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, and Luke Wilson.