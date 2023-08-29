Historical and period drama series have always been a popular genre in TV and film. From classic novels’ adaptations to original stories, these kinds of shows always garnered audiences. And this particular series, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, is a must-watch if you’re fan of the genre.

Fanning, who has been acting since she was a child, is known for her roles in movies such as Maleficent, 20th Century Women, The Neon Demon, All the Bright Places, The Beguiled, Mary Shelley and more.

Meanwhile, Hoult, who has also transitioned successfully from child actor, has recently appeared in movies such as Sand Castle, the X-Men reboot and The Menu. However, one of his most acclaimed performances comes from this satirical historical drama.

‘The Great,’ Hulu’s must-watch historical drama with Elle Fanning

Created by Tony McNamara, “The Great” offers a fictionalized and comedic take on the life of Catherine the Great, the famous Russian empress who ruled from 1762 to 1796. Fanning plays the titular role, while Hoult portrays Emperor Peter III, her husband. The series has three seasons.

The series blends historical events with a modern sensibility. It primarily focuses on Catherine’s early days after arriving in Russia as a young and optimistic bride, only to quickly realize the harsh realities of the court and the eccentric behavior of her husband.

While the series hasn’t been as popular as other shows such as “The Empress,” or “Bridgerton,” it has been one of the most acclaimed by critics and audiences alike, especially due to its witty and anachronistic dialogue, humor, production design and performances.