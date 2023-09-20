Early this year, Jason Sudeikis said goodbye to ‘Ted Lasso,’ the series he developed and for which he won the Emmy, the Golden Globe and the SAG Award for Best Actor. While this might be his most successful project to date, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a prolific career in film.

Sudeikis started his career as a comedian writing sketches for Saturday Night Live, before becoming a cast member from 2005 to 2013. After that he had his film breakthrough in the comedy ‘Horrible Bosses’ (2011) and then starred alongside Jennifer Aniston in ‘We’re the Millers’ (2013).

However, apart from the mid-budget comedy, he has also appeared in several independent films that have been acclaimed by the critics. One of them is this romantic comedy in which he stars alongside Alison Brie.

‘Sleeping With Other People,’ the rom-com with Jason Sudeikis to watch

The film is titled ‘Sleeping With Other People‘ (2015), and it follows two New Yorkers, Lainey (Brie) and Jake (Sudeikis), who, after a one-night stand in college, meet by chance 12 years later and discover that neither of them can maintain a relationship. So, despite their mutual attraction, they decide to stay friends and make it platonic, which will be harder than they thought.

While the romantic comedy is a genre that might not have the best reputation, this one was well-received by critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds a 63% approval, with many stating that Sudeikis and Brie are two likable leads with great chemistry, while the movie is refreshingly funny.

The movie was written and directed by Leslye Headland, who is also known for ‘Bachelorette’ (2012) and for co-creating the Netflix’s series ‘Russian Doll.’ The rest of the cast includes: Adam Scott, Katherine Waterston, Jason Mantzoukas, Andrea Savage, Natasha Lyonne, Adam Brody, Amanda Peet and Marc Blucas.

You can watch it on Hulu and PlutoTV (free).