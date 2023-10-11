Hulu: The must-watch Argentine comedy with Robert De Niro only hours after its premiere

Robert De Niro is not only a Hollywood star but also a globally respected figure. Last year, he traveled to Buenos Aires, Argentina to begin filming a new project, which is now part of Hulu‘s catalog.

It’s a foreign-origin comedy series starring the 80-year-old American actor, along with Luis Brandoni (Heroic Losers). The first season was directed by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat.

It’s the first time both actors have joined forces to bring a show to life, and it’s expected to be one of the most-watched on the streaming platform in several countries, in addition to its country of origin.

Nothing, the new comedy with Robert de Niro and Luis Brandoni on Hulu

Nothing is not only one of the most promising new series on Hulu in the United States but also one of the most highly anticipated titles in the Argentine community. Iconic actors Robert De Niro and Luis Brandoni lead the story, with the help of other mega Spanish-speaking stars.

The project began development in 2021 when The Walt Disney Company Latin America announced an agreement with Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, the directors, to create original content on Star+, a Latin American streaming platform.

The story follows an iconic bon vivant who barely has enough resources to sustain his comfortable lifestyle. He hires a young Paraguayan woman to replace the recently deceased domestic worker who cared for him for over 40 years.

The filming took place in early April 2022 in Buenos Aires, which required the 80-year-old actor known for Taxi Driver to relocate with his family to Argentina for some time. Later, it was also confirmed that he would be sharing the screen with other icons from the country.

The rest of the cast includes Silvia Kutika, Enrique Pineyro, Gastón Cocchiarale, María Rosa Fugazot, Belén Chavanne, Ariadna Asturzzi, Majo Cabrera, Daniel Aráoz, Rodrigo Noya, Cecilia Dopazo, Daniel Miglioranza, Katja Alemann, and features a special appearance by Guillermo Francella.