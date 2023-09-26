Hulu is not only one of the most comprehensive platforms but over time, it has filtered out some failures to have its catalog filled with successes. One of them was starring Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton and Kevin Spacey.

This is a film based on real events that was directed by James Cox (Wonderland, Highway and Dead Last). The filmmaker teamed up with Captain Mauzner (She’s Funny That Way) to adapt the screenplay for the big screen.

The project received negative reviews from both critics and the audience, and it was a recipient of a Razzie Award in 2019. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has an approval rating of 8%, but users are still giving it a watch. Here, check out which is it…

Billionaire Boys Club, the action classic that you can watch on Hulu

Billionaire Boys Club made its debut on screen in 2018 when the main protagonists were still building solid careers in the industry. Despite not receiving critical acclaim, it has become a classic over the years.

The story follows two friends who persuaded their former Harvard schoolmates to create an investment fund that would catapult them to the highest echelons of Los Angeles society in the 1980s.

Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Taron Egerton, Emma Roberts, Jeremy Irvine, Thomas Cocquerel and Rosanna Arquette are among the many mega-stars who were chosen to bring the thriller to life.