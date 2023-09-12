Hulu is the streaming platform that has provided a home for one of the most well-known fantasy and magic classics from the late ’90s, especially after it was led by young Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman.

Griffin Dunne was chosen to direct the project. He is a filmmaker who has also appeared as an actor in films like the Oscar-winning Dallas Buyers Club and Movie 43 with Emma Stone and Richard Gere.

The story is based on a book written by Alice Hoffman, while the screenplay adaptation was carried out by Robin Swicord and Akiva Goldsman. Village Roadshow Pictures and Denise Di Novi were responsible for the production.

Practical Magic, the classic in magic and fantasy that is currently trending on Hulu

Practical Magic had its major premiere on the big screen in 1998, and since then, it has become an iconic film. It is based on the novel of the same name by Alice Hoffman, which was published in 1995.

The story follows two witch sisters who were raised by their eccentric aunts in a small town and face prejudice and a curse that threatens to prevent them from finding true love.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman portray the main witches, named Sally and Gillian Owens. The stars were joined by figures like Stockard Channing, Alexandra Artrip, Evan Rachel Wood, Dianne Wiest and Goran Visnjic.