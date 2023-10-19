Hulu‘s new documentary series has everything that fans could ask for: suspense, scares and a cast led by one of the most well-known stars in the industry. That’s right, Kristen Stewart has definitively moved away from her role in Twilight and is now ready to dive headfirst into the world of the paranormal.

The 33-year-old LGBTQ+ activist has joined the streaming platform as an executive producer for the new title that arrived in the catalog in the early hours. According to the actress, the project initially started as a “hypothetical and silly pipe dream”, but it has now become an “exciting and meaningful” reality.

Living for the Dead is a collaboration with the creators of Queer Eye and promises to be one of the top choices for users, both worldwide and in the United States. The narrative is one of the most intriguing and is not only intended for genre enthusiasts but also an ideal option for Halloween.

Living for the Dead is the new paranormal comedy on Hulu

Living for the Dead has arrived to stay and has been part of Hulu‘s catalog since this morning. The popular 33-year-old actress, Kristen Stewart, whom we all know for her role as Bella Swan in Twilight, takes on a dual role as host and narrator for the show’s first season.

The main idea for the series emerged in a conversation between Kristen and her best friend, showrunner CJ Romero. The Spencer star told CNN, that “It’s so cool and invigorating that my best friend and I had this fun idea, and now it’s a TV show. It started as a silly, hypothetical dream, and now I’m so proud to have steered something that is so heartwarming and meaningful“.

The eight episodes of the first season immerse viewers in a world of the occult, ghosts, and all things supernatural. A team of five LGBTQ+ ghost hunters travel the country with the goal of exploring the world’s most infamous locations and “shedding light on those who are unseen”.

The series featured several spectacular locations that served as settings, including the Copper Queen Hotel, the Waverly Hills Sanatorium, the Clown Hotel, the Palace Theatre, and The Palomino. Each of them was carefully chosen to provide the audience with a genuine experience of the supernatural.

Who makes up the team of ghost hunters?

The group is composed of five prominent individuals in their respective fields, and each of them has had terrifying experiences during the recordings. It was important to choose members who were familiar with the genre. The personalities featured in the first season are:

Ken Boggle, a Kentucky tarot reader

Juju Bae, the group’s resident witch

Logan Taylor, a psychic

Alex Le May, a technology expert

Roz Hernandez, an investigator

Bae was one of the first to give her testimony of what she had experienced during filming and confessed that she was scratched by a spirit in Arizona. They all had similar accounts, promising to keep the viewers on edge. One of the last to tell his story was Logan Taylor, who recalled an apparent physical altercation with ghosts.