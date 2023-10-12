Hulu has added one of its strongest titles to its catalog. If you’re not prepared for the utmost expression of horror, I recommend looking for one of the other productions on the streaming giant. It’s a documentary starring Russ McKamey (Haunters: The Art Of The Scare).

He is the creator of one of the most popular extreme experiences: McKamey Manor. It’s an attraction billed as an “interactive horror movie”, where those who dare to visit the house will be exposed to chilling and even traumatic experiences. It has been designed to psychologically and physically torment participants.

Despite everything that happens inside the house being consensual, it doesn’t mean it can’t turn into one of the worst experiences in the lives of those adventurous enough to participate. Here, check out the documentary movie you shouldn’t miss…

Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House is the new extreme documentary on Hulu

Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House is not suitable for those who are easily shocked, but rather for horror and even gore enthusiasts. The documentary provides insight into the creation of McKamey Manor, what happens inside, and the process once the experience begins.

The title is now available on Hulu and after publishing its first synopsis, it stated that its creator, McKamey, is “a Navy veteran who lures horror enthusiasts into his web. They are drawn into the unrestrained world of McKamey Manor, a haunt that doesn’t end until Russ says it does.”

The home that has been labeled as the most extreme haunted house in the United States is located in the heart of Summertown, Tennessee. The idea of undertaking a project like this came about when Russ McKamey wanted to satisfy his love for Halloween, and by offering this kind of attraction, he has certainly done so.

McKamey Manor offers a big cash prize for the winner

Despite the fact that not many even consider reaching the end of the journey, McKamey Manor offers a prize to the brave soul who manages to conquer the house. That’s right, Russ has put up a cash prize of $20,000, but so far, no one has managed to claim it.

According to Parade, the creator spoke to CBS 42 last year and stated, “I convince them that if [the money] is the reason they’re here, they really don’t want to do the show because they’re not going to win. And if they’re here solely for that factor, then I’m really going to be disappointed, because Manor always wins”.

Many have wondered if the entire experience is really legal because all sorts of tortures are carried out, and some participants have even gone so far as to pull out their teeth. Well, it seems it is legal… Although to visit the house, certain requirements must be met, such as undergoing a background check, a sports physical exam, a drug test and having a doctor confirm the mental well-being of each player.