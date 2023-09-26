Keira Knightley is renowned for her appearances in various historical and period dramas, such as “Pride and Prejudice” and “Colette.” However, one of her most celebrated performances occurred in a film in which she starred alongside Michael Fassbender.

Fassbender, 46, is set to appear in two of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. One of them is a sports comedy directed by Taika Waititi, titled “Next Goal Wins,” premiering on November 17th. The other is David Fincher’s thriller, “The Killer.”

While “The Killer” will be available in select cinemas starting on October 27th, it will premiere on Netflix on November 10th. In the meantime, you can catch on Hulu the German actor in the film with Knightley, which was directed by the renowned David Cronenberg.

‘A Dangerous Method,’ a historical drama with Keira Knightley

The movie is titled “A Dangerous Method,” and follows the intricate relationships among three prominent figures: Carl Jung (portrayed by Fassbender), Sigmund Freud (played by Viggo Mortensen), and Sabina Spielrein (depicted by Knightley), who initially served as Jung’s patient but later became a physician and one of the early female psychoanalysts.

The screenplay for this film was adapted by writer Christopher Hampton from his own 2002 stage play, “The Talking Cure.” This play was in turn inspired by John Kerr’s 1993 non-fiction book, “A Most Dangerous Method: The Story of Jung, Freud, and Sabina Spielrein.”

Vincent Cassel, Sarah Gadon, André Hennicke, and Arndt Schwering-Sohnrey appear in supporting roles. The movie was a commercial and critical success, earning praise for the performances and Cronenberg’s direction. Mortensen was nominated for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture at the Golden Globes.