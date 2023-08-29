Robert Pattinson and Johnny Depp have both amassed enormous success in their respective acting careers. However, these two actors worked together in a lesser-known historical drama movie that you can find on Hulu.

Depp, who recently concerned fans while touring with his band in Europe, was one of the biggest stars of the 2000s thanks to his roles in movies such as the “Pirate of the Caribbean” series, as well as Finding Neverland, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, Edward Scissorhands and more.

Meanwhile, Pattinson achieved global fame in the teen romance “Twilight,” but since then has become a favorite for renowned directors such as David Cronenberg, Claire Denis or Robert Eggers. As well as recently portraying Batman in Matt Reeves’ latest adaptation of the comic. So, in which movie these two stars appeared together?

‘Waiting for the Barbarians,’ an historical drama you can watch on Hulu

“Waiting for the Barbarians” was released in 2019 and it’s a historical drama directed by Colombian filmmaker Ciro Guerra. It’s based on the novel of the same name by J.M. Coetzee. Apart from Depp and Pattinson, the movie also stars Mark Rylance in lead roles.

The story is set in a remote colonial outpost and follows a magistrate (Rylance), who becomes conflicted about his role in an oppressive regime after witnessing the mistreatment of indigenous people by the colonial authorities. The arrival of a ruthless Colonel (Depp), further escalates tensions as the magistrate questions the morality of the actions carried out by the empire.

The movie was praised for its thought-provoking themes, performances, and visual storytelling. It’s worth noting that the film received mixed to positive reviews, with some critics praising its atmosphere and performances while others found fault with its pacing and narrative execution.