The Halloween season has begun, and it’s time to start making the list of movies that you absolutely must watch on October 31st. One of the more recent and popular films starring Jenna Ortega can be found on Hulu.

In this movie, we saw her sharing the screen with prominent actors, and one of the most notable among them was Eric Dane, known for portraying Mark Sloan in Grey’s Anatomy and Marcus in Burlesque.

Diego Hallivis, who directed the project, was responsible for writing the screenplay along with his brother Julio. He began developing it after seeing images of immigrant detention centers during Donald Trump’s presidency.

American Carnage is the horror comedy that you can watch on Hulu

American Carnage premiered on the big screen last year and later made its debut on the streaming giant. It received an R rating and is part of the list of movies suitable for mature audiences.

The plot is centered around a governor issuing an order to arrest the children of undocumented immigrants, and young people are given the opportunity to have their charges dropped by volunteering to care for the elderly.

Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Jenna Ortega, Allen Maldonado, Yumarie Morales, Jorge Diaz, Bella Wholey Ortiz, Eric Dane, Brett Cullen, Joseph Avery, Catherine McCafferty and Andrew Kaempfer are some of the actors who have been chosen for the cast.