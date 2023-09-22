Kaitlyn Dever has been in the entertainment industry for years and this morning she premiered one of her latest leading roles, which was produced by Hulu, which has also made the title available in the United States.

It’s a horror movie about an alien invasion that was written and directed by Brian Duffield, who is known for having worked on several successful productions, including Insurgent and Love and Monsters.

Despite the criticisms and controversies that Rotten Tomatoes has faced, the site continues to operate and gave the film a score of 85%, with an average rating of 7 out of 10, along with a Fresh rating.

No One Will Save You, the new horror-alien movie on Hulu

Horror movies may not be for everyone, but Hulu continues to invest in the genre, and just a few hours ago, they premiered No One Will Save You, which was starred by Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart and Short Term 12) in the role of Brynn.

The story follows a woman who lives in her childhood home, mourns the loss of her mother, her childhood best friend and copes with her losses by building model houses. One night, she wakes up to discover there is an intruder in her house.

The rest of the cast is composed of Geraldine Singer, Zack Duhame, Dari Lynn Griffin, Rose Bianca Grue, Elizabeth Kaluev, Lauren L. Murray, Ginger Cressman, Devyn Sandidge, Evangeline Rose and John Cortes.