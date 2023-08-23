Horror series with big stars in the lead roles, like Eva Green and Josh Hartnett, have always been some of the most recurring titles among users, and this time was no exception.

This week, several titles that have been released for a few years have once again become trends within the streaming platform. One of them was this story of fantasy, vampires, romance and action.

This is a creation of John Logan, which was active from 2014 to 2016, spanning three seasons and garnering over ten Primetime Emmy Award nominations. The series concluded with 27 episodes and a strong fan base.

Penny Dreadful, the period fantasy series that has returned to Hulu

Penny Dreadful aired its first episode in 2014 and since then has become a classic in the horror and paranormal creatures genre. This week, it has once again become a trend in the United States, thanks to Hulu users.

The story follows the explorer Sir Malcolm Murray, the American gunslinger Ethan Chandler, the scientist Victor Frankenstein, and the medium Vanessa Ives, who come together to combat supernatural threats in Victorian London.

Eva Green, Josh Hartnett, Timothy Dalton, Harry Treadaway, Reeve Carney, Rory Kinnear and Billie Piper are some of the many stars who have been present during the seasons that the vampire show aired.