Hulu: The must-watch musical comedy with Ben Platt and Molly Gordon trending in the US

One of the most anticipated movies for theater nerds and film enthusiasts has landed on Hulu, and it’s already making waves on the platform. According to Just Watch, the title is the third most popular in the US this week (Sept. 18), only behind “Barbie” and “Talk To Me.”

The movie was directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman, in their feature directorial debuts. Meanwhile, it was written by Gordon, Lieberman, Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, and it is an adaptation of their 2020 short film.

The feature first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, and it received rave reviews for its performances and humor. So, as we said, if you are a Broadway fan or you just really want to have a great time with one of the funniest comedies of recent years, don’t miss this movie.

‘Theater Camp,’ the trending comedy on Hulu

‘Theater Camp’ is the film that is making waves on Hulu, after landing on the platform on September 14th. This musical comedy follows a group of eccentric staffers of a scrappy theater camp in upstate New York who try to save their thespian paradise after the beloved founder falls into a coma.

The ensemble cast features Gordon and Platt, as a pair of failed-performers and acting teachers at the camp. With Galvin, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, Caroline Aaron and Amy Sedaris completing the line up.

The movie was filmed as a documentary style, and it features original songs by Platt, Gordon, Lieberman, Galvin, and Sonneblick. Meanwhile, the score was written by James McAlister and Mark Sonnenblick.