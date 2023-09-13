Hulu has released one of its most anticipated mystery and drama series of the year this morning. It’s a creation by Zakiya Dalila Harris and Rashida Jones, which has become a trending topic in just a few hours.

Sinclair Daniel portrays the main character, Nella Rogers. The 26-year-old actress is known for her roles in successful projects such as Insidious: The Red Door, Madam Secretary and The Good Fight.

The suspense and dramedy production is based on Harris’s 2021 novel of the same name. Although it hasn’t been renewed for a second season yet, it seems possible depending on its success.

The Other Black Girl is Hulu’s new suspense and comedy series

The Other Black Girl was added to Hulu‘s catalog this morning, and users didn’t miss the opportunity to see how interesting the new streaming platform’s production is.

The story follows Nella, an African-American editorial assistant working at a white publishing house in New York. She is excited to have another black colleague when the new girl, Hazel, arrives, but is she a friend or an enemy?

Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Hunter Parrish, Eric McCormack, Garcelle Beauvais and Bellamy Young were part of the show, playing the main characters in the first season, which consists of 10 episodes.