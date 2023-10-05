Nicole Kidman, Matthew Goode and Mia Wasikowska star in this mystery horror thriller that you can watch on Hulu. The film is directed by renown South Korean director Park Chan-wook, in his English-language debut.

Park Chan-wook’s is renowned as a master of thrillers, especially thanks to his iconic “vengeance trilogy,” which includes “Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance” (2002), “Oldboy” (2003), and “Lady Vengeance” (2005).

Meanwhile, the script was written by Wentworth Miller, who is known for his role as Michael Scofield in the Fox series Prison Break. The screenplay was so good, that it was considered one of the Top 10 of the Black List of most-liked not yet produced scripts.

‘Stoker,’ a must-watch psychological thriller with Mia Waskowska

‘Stoker,’ is a psychological thriller that follows India (Waskowska) and her mother (Kidman), who are left alone in their estate after the death of India’s father. However, the arrival of her uncle Charlie, who she never knew existed, is followed by unexpected developments.

Dermot Mulroney, Jacki Weaver, Lucas Till, Alden Ehrenreich, Phyllis Somerville, Ralph Brown, Judith Godrèche and Harmony Korine complete the cast. The film was inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s Shadow of a Doubt and Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

The movie boasts an approval rating of 70% on Rotten Tomatoes with 204 reviews. The film has been praised for the imagery, Park Chan-wook’s direction, intriguing story, performances and performances, particularly Kidman’s.