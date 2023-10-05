Alden Ehrenreich stars alongside Phoebe Dynevor in “Fair Play,” a thriller work drama that was one of the most acclaimed features to come out of this year’s Sundance Film Festival. While the film is set to be released on Netflix this Oct. 6th, you can also catch another one of his acclaimed performances in this star-studded black comedy.

This black comedy was both written and directed by the Coen brothers, Joel and Ethan, who are known for their other acclaimed works such as “Fargo,” “No Country for Old Men,” and “True Grit.” They also served as the film’s editors and producers.

In addition to Ehrenreich, the ensemble cast includes George Clooney, Josh Brolin, Ralph Fiennes, Jonah Hill, Scarlett Johansson, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, and Channing Tatum, with Michael Gambon as the narrator. Here’s all you need to know about this movie, which is available to stream on Hulu.

‘Hail, Caesar!’ is a must-watch Oscar-nominated black comedy.

“Hail, Caesar!” follows the fictional story of the real-life studio fixer Eddie Mannix (played by Brolin), who works in the film industry during the 1950s. In the film, Mannix has to discover what happened to a star actor during the filming of a biblical epic.

The film grossed $63 million worldwide on a $22 million budget and received positive reviews from critics, who praised its homage to Hollywood’s Golden Era, as well as its humor and performances.

Released in 2016, the movie was nominated for Best Production Design at the 89th Academy Awards and the 70th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). It was also selected by the National Board of Review as one of the top ten films of that year.