Romantic comedies are filled with several familiar tropes; however, some of the latest movies in the genre, which also include dramatic undertones, have been challenging those clichés. This Norwegian film was praised precisely for that.

Directed by Joachim Trier, the movie premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and garnered widespread acclaim. It also competed for the Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards.

The movie stars Renate Reinsve, who also won the Best Actress award at Cannes for her performance in the film. So, if you want to check out this romantic dramedy, which is available on Hulu, check out everything you need to know.

‘The Worst Person in the World’: A Must-Watch Rom-Com on Hulu

The movie, titled “The Worst Person in the World,” follows a young woman struggling with indecisiveness as she navigates her love life and career path. Apart from Reinsve, the movie also stars Anders Danielsen Lie.

While the movie stands alone as a feature, it’s the final installment of Trier’s Oslo trilogy, following “Reprise” (2006) and “Oslo, August 31st” (2011). These films are connected by their setting in Oslo and the prominent role played by actor Danielsen Lie.

Vanity Fair and The Atlantic both declared “The Worst Person in the World” as the best film of 2021. It’s true that the movie received almost universal acclaim, but for some, the “lost woman” trope may have been overdone.