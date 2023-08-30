Ryan Gosling and George Clooney are two of the most beloved actors, not only among the audience but also with critics. They joined forces for the political thriller available on Hulu, which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Philip Seymour Hoffman, Paul Giamatti, Marisa Tomei, Jeffrey Wright, and Evan Rachel Wood also play supporting roles in the film. Gosling’s performance garnered a Golden Globe nomination.

Directed by Clooney himself, the movie is an adaptation of Beau Willimon’s 2008 Broadway play “Farragut North,” with the screenplay co-written by Clooney, Willimon, and Grant Heslov. Explore the title, plot, and more of this political drama below.

‘The Ides of March’: A Political Drama to Watch on Hulu

“The Ides of March” premiered in 2011 at the 68th Venice International Film Festival. The story follows Stephen Meyers (Gosling), the idealistic press secretary of presidential candidate Mike Morris (Clooney). As the plot unfolds, Stephen becomes entangled in a series of events that test his integrity and principles.

The film found both commercial and critical success, grossing $76 million worldwide against a budget of $12.5 million. As previously mentioned, it holds an approval rating of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes.

For many critics, the film effectively captures the tension, manipulations, and intrigue that characterize political campaigns, shedding light on the hidden mechanisms that drive them. With Clooney’s precise direction and strong performances, this movie is a must-watch for fans of political thrillers.