Mads Mikkelsen stars in this Danish film that won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film you can watch on Hulu. Here’s everything you need to know about this comedy-drama, which is one of his most acclaimed performances.

The movie was directed by Thomas Vinterberg, who also earned a nomination for Best Director thanks to it. Vinterberg is known for movies such as The Celebration (1998), Submarino (2010), Far from the Madding Crowd (2015), and The Hunt (2012), in which he also collaborated with Mikkelsen.

Apart from the Oscar, this movie, co-written by Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm, also earned four European Film Awards, including Best Film, as well as four BAFTA Award nominations, winning for Best Film Not in the English Language.

‘Another Round,’ the dramedy with Mads Mikkelssen you can watch

“Another Round” follows the lives of four middle-aged high school teachers who decide to test a theory that maintaining a constant level of alcohol in their blood will improve their lives and make them more creative and relaxed. They set specific rules for their experiment, but as they begin to embrace alcohol as a daily part of their lives, they start facing several consequences.

Apart from Mikkelsen, the main cast consists of Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang, and Lars Ranthe. The movie received praise for its performances, particularly Mikkelsen’s, as well as for Vinterberg’s direction and screenplay.

With a great combination of humor and depth, the movie can explore how alcohol impacts our society, as well as other themes such as mid-life crises and friendships. So, if you’re looking for a thought-provoking but funny film, this might be it.