Period dramas are among some of the most popular genres in film and television. Recently, series like “Bridgerton” or “The Gilded Age” have become worldwide sensations, while adaptation of classics from beloved authors like the Brontë sisters, Louisa May Alcott or Jane Austen are always a must.

In that sense, Austen’s work has been one of the most enduring pieces of literature. Thanks to her keen observations of human nature and her exploration of the intricacies of courtship, her novels are still being adapted into series and movies.

While some of the favorites from fans include “Pride and Prejudice,” whether the BBC series or the 2005 film, and “Emma,” one of the most acclaimed is “Sense and Sensibility” starring Emma Thompson, which won several accolades, including Academy Awards.

‘Sense and Sensibility,’ the period drama you can find on Hulu

“Sense and Sensibility,” directed by Ang Lee, was released in 1995, and quickly became a box office success, as well as receiving widely critical acclaim. Apart from starring as Elinor Dashwood, Thompson wrote the script and she won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

While the movie has many differences from the novel, it still holds the spirit of wit, irony and fun of Austen’s words. The film follows the lives of the Dashwood sisters, Elinor and Marianne (played by Kate Winslet), in 19th-century England. After the death of their father, the sisters face financial hardships while also dealing with romance woes.

Apart from Thompson and Winslet, the rest of the cast consists of Hugh Grant as Edward Ferrars, Alan Rickman as Colonel Brandon, Greg Wise as John Willoughby. Winslet also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. You can watch the film on Hulu.