Owen Wilson and Rachel McAdams have appeared in one of the most well-known romantic dramas in the industry, which won an Oscar at the 2012 ceremony. It received four nominations but ultimately took home one award.

Woody Allen (Deconstructing Harry and Manhattan) received the recognition for Best Writing, Original Screenplay. The filmmaker was responsible for both directing and writing the screenplay of the film.

Hulu is the streaming platform that has given a home to this title and has established it as one of the latest trends in its catalog. Here, check out the production you shouldn’t miss…

Midnight in Paris, the Owen Wilson and Rachel McAdams classic on Hulu

Midnight in Paris was released on the big screen in 2011, when both main actors were at the height of their careers and among the most recognized in the industry. Years after its release, the film made its big debut on Hulu.

The story follows Gil Pender, a screenwriter and aspiring novelist, who, while on a trip to Paris with his fiancée’s family, travels to the 1920s every night at midnight and mingles with the icons of art and literature from the Jazz Age.

Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates, Kurt Fuller, Michael Sheen, Mimi Kennedy, Alison Pill, Tom Hiddleston, Corey Stoll and Guillaume Gouix are some of the stars who make up the cast of the epic romance.