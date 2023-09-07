Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy were chosen to undertake one of the most well-known adaptations of all time, which has kept many viewers sleepless (and appetite-less) for three seasons.

It’s a psychological horror and drama series created by Bryan Fuller, who is also known for other titles like Star Trek: Voyager. The project managed to stay on the air from 2013 to 2015 and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award.

Hulu is the streaming platform that has provided a home for this production in the United States, and it’s not only one of their gems in the catalog but has also been one of the most-watched series on several occasions.

Hannibal, the Mads Mikkelsen trending series

Many were already familiar with the story of Hannibal Lecter thanks to the movie starring Anthony Hopkins, titled The Silence of the Lambs, which debuted on the big screen in 1991, creating one of the most well-known horror franchises.

The success was so significant that several movies were released until it was time for the Hulu series, which starred Hugh Dancy as Will Graham and Mads Mikkelsen as Dr. Hannibal Lecter.

The episodes of the show explore the early relationship between a renowned psychiatrist and a young FBI criminal profiler who grapples with his ability to empathize with serial killers.

It is based on the characters and elements that appear in Thomas Harris‘s books Red Dragon and Hannibal. The series garnered a cult following and was considered one of the best in its genre on television.

The cast not only featured the two main stars but also included some prominent figures who accompanied them. Among the most notable are Laurence Fishburne, Caroline Dhavernas, Gillian Anderson and Scott Thompson.