After the summer of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” the Fall line-up of films include several titles such as “The Nun II,” “Bottoms” or “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.” However, if there’s a movie that quietly has charmed audiences and critics alike, it’s “Gran Turismo.”

The film stars well-known names such as Orlando Bloom and David Harbour, as well as rising talent Archie Madekwe in the lead role. This 27-year-old actor will also appear in the upcoming Emerald Fennell thriller “Saltburn,” alongside Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan.

While “Gran Turismo” might not be a life changing movie, critics were sold for its inspiring story and they called it a “solid” racing film. And if you already watched it and want more films that give you an adrenaline rush, we recommend this acclaimed drama that also explores the world of car racing.

‘Ford v Ferrari,’ the racing drama with Christian Bale to watch on Hulu

The movie is ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ and it stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale. Directed by James Mangold, the story follows how automotive designer Carroll Shelby and British driver, Ken Miles, build a revolutionary vehicle to compete against Scuderia Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.

Therest of the cast includes Jon Bernthal, Caitríona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone, and Ray McKinnon in supporting roles. Bale’s performance earned nominations at the Golden Globes and the SAG awards.

Meanwhile, the film won two Academy Awards for Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing, and was nominated for Best Picture and Best Sound Mixing. In general, it was lauded for James Mangold’s direction, skillful editing, immersive sound design, and thrilling racing sequences.

How to watch ‘Ford v Ferrari’ for free?

You can also watch ‘Ford v Ferrari’ for free in the United States on Fubo, which offers a seven-day trial without any cost. If you sign up, you will also enjoy access to TV shows and live sporting events.