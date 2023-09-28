Hulu is the home to one of the most popular reality shows on television for at least the last 10 years, which this morning premiered a new season of its latest edition.

It’s a reality TV series starring the most famous family in the United States: the Kardashians. This season will portray the new dramas affecting the sisters, as well as the tension among some of them.

The fourth season, which once again provides full access to their lives, consists of a total of ten episodes. Here, check out the title that is known to always be in trend and is shining once again in the catalog…

The Kardashians premiered its fourth season on Hulu

The Kardashians family and their loved ones are back on screen to showcase everything that has been happening in their lives in recent months. The fourth season, which arrived on Hulu a few hours ago, is more refreshed than ever.

The episodes depict everything from the intense pressures of running multimillion-dollar businesses to fun moments of play or school trips. The show engages the audience and invites them to be a part of the lives of the stars.

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick, Travis Barker, Malika Haqq and Tristan Thompson are some of the figures who star in the series, which was previously titled Keeping Up with the Kardashians.