Romantic comedies are often favorites for many, especially when they come in the form of movies. However, Hulu has decided to change the game and opt for a series produced by Hello Sunshine.

Reese Witherspoon‘s production company is behind this debut, which arrived on the streaming platform just a few hours ago. It’s an LGBTQ show that blends romance with humor and drama.

The series is from the producers of Vanderpump Rules and is narrated by Heather Graham. Its first season consists of a total of 9 episodes and follows the love lives of five women, ranging in age from 20 to 73, as they navigate through life.

Love in Fairhope is the new rom-com series on Hulu

Love in Fairhope made its debut early this morning on Hulu‘s catalog, and many were eagerly awaiting the arrival of the nine episodes, especially after it was confirmed that Reese Witherspoon would be the executive producer.

The story is a chronicle of the lives of five generations of women. In this community, everyone knows each other’s affairs, but no one knows where their hopes, passions, and inexorable inspiration will lead them.