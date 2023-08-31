Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley are two of the most popular stars of recent times and have been the main faces of major productions. They both starred in one of the most critically acclaimed dramas of 2022, which is now on Hulu.

It’s a romantic suspense movie directed by Claire Denis (High Life with Robert Pattinson and Beau travail) and is based on the 1986 novel The Stars at Noon by Denis Johnson (The Prom and Hit Me).

When the filmmaker confessed that she had read the novel a decade before and saw it as a love story set against the backdrop of the heightened revolution, she added “It’s also about the fear and terror of love, the fear of failure”.

Stars at Noon, the romantic drama that shines on Hulu

Stars at Noon was released last year and was not only selected to compete for the Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Grand Prize, but it is also one of the trending movies on Hulu.

The story follows a young American journalist who becomes trapped in Nicaragua during a period of elections. There, she meets an English traveler who seems to be the perfect person to help her escape.

Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn are the ones who portray the main characters: Trish and Daniel DeHaven. The actors were joined by other notable figures, such as Benny Safdie, Danny Ramirez and Nick Romano.