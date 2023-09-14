If you’re looking for an intimate romantic drama to watch with two charismatic stars like Russell Crowe and Marion Cotillard, this film, directed by Ridley Scott, is the perfect choice. It’s available for streaming on Hulu in the US.

In recent years, Crowe has appeared in movies such as ‘The Pope Exorcist,’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ and ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever.’ However, he has also ventured into directing with titles like ‘Poker Face’ and ‘The Water Diviner.’

Meanwhile, the French actress has starred in several big-budget films over the years, including ‘Public Enemies’ (2009), ‘Inception’ (2010), ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ (2012), ‘Macbeth’ (2015), and ‘Allied’ (2016). However, it “A Good Year” which marked her first major English-language role.

‘A Good Year,’ a romantic drama available for streaming on Hulu

The movie, titled ‘A Good Year,’ is loosely based on Peter Mayle’s 2004 novel of the same name. It follows Max Skinner (Russell Crowe), a failed London banker, who inherits his uncle’s beloved Provence vineyard. Upon arrival, he’s confronted by a Californian woman who claims it as hers, alleging a long-lost cousin connection.

In addition to Crowe and Cotillard, the ensemble cast includes Didier Bourdon, Abbie Cornish, Tom Hollander, Freddie Highmore, and Albert Finney. The screenplay was adapted by Marc Klein.

While this movie received negative reviews and performed poorly at the box office when it was released, some critics have revisited the film with positive results. For instance, Anees Aref wrote for The Guardian that “Crowe does some of his most charismatic work in ‘A Good Year,'” while also praising the cinematography and other performances.